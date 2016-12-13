Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- Governor Matt Mead presented a balanced budget proposal to a panel of lawmakers Monday, saying it will keep government operating without the need for more cuts to state agencies.
- Two more individuals appeared in Carbon County District Court for different methamphetamine cases related to distributing the substance and other drugs.
- Wyoming school were the big winner yesterday in a real estate deal that has been years in the making.
- As the New Year approaches, the landfill at Saratoga is about to enter a new era of operation.
- It’s the time of the year when children and adults come down with a host of diseases and conditions.
- The H.E.M boys basketball team fared well over the weekend, as they won a pair of games during the Carbon County Classic.