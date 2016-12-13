Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • Governor Matt Mead presented a balanced budget proposal to a panel of lawmakers Monday, saying it will keep government operating without the need for more cuts to state agencies.
  • Two more individuals appeared in Carbon County District Court for different methamphetamine cases related to distributing the substance and other drugs.
  • Wyoming school were the big winner yesterday in a real estate deal that has been years in the making.
  • As the New Year approaches, the landfill at Saratoga is about to enter a new era of operation.
  • It’s the time of the year when children and adults come down with a host of diseases and conditions.
  • The H.E.M boys basketball team fared well over the weekend, as they won a pair of games during the Carbon County Classic.

 