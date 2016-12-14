Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- The Bureau of Land Management on Tuesday gave the go ahead for a high power transmission line to carry electricity generated by wind here in Carbon County to the bright lights of Las Vegas on federal lands the agency controls between here and there.
- A Rawlins man pleaded not guilty to involvement where a five day old infant died in late July as a result of negligence while its parents used methamphetamine.
- An internal investigation is underway at Sinclair Refinery to determine the cause of a fire early Monday morning.
- Saratoga will not be getting a cleaned-out river channel for Christmas.
- After the first learning about the possibility of starting a food co-op in Rawlins in November, community members have taken steps to get the project moving forward.
- The Rawlins Outlaw basketball team is a young squad this season, and is looking to come together just like the did over the course of summer ball.