Thursday, December 15, 2016

Today’s Headlines:

  • A final rule announced yesterday setting the total number of eagles wind energy companies can kill with their turbine-driven power plants will not have any effect on the environmental impact statement released last week for a massive project here.
  • The City of Rawlins is holding back on forecasting the next fiscal year’s budget but is monitoring the decrease in the municipality’s sales and use tax.
  • Today is the Obamacare sign-up for 2017.
  • The Rawlins girls basketball team looks to continue their early season streak this weekend.