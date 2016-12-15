Thursday, December 15, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- A final rule announced yesterday setting the total number of eagles wind energy companies can kill with their turbine-driven power plants will not have any effect on the environmental impact statement released last week for a massive project here.
- The City of Rawlins is holding back on forecasting the next fiscal year’s budget but is monitoring the decrease in the municipality’s sales and use tax.
- Today is the Obamacare sign-up for 2017.
- The Rawlins girls basketball team looks to continue their early season streak this weekend.