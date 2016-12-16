Friday, December 16, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- Winter storm warnings in effect for all southeast Wyoming from Carbon County east to the Nebraska Panhandle though tonight.
- In Rawlins, a communications company is taking steps to obtain a special use permit for a tower that is currently erected against municipal code due to a mistake.
- Wind Power started paying off for Carbon County last month, at least in the form of impact assistance funding.
- The Wyoming Industrial Siting Council established the impact assistance program to help local communities deal with the social, economic and environmental effects of large scale projects during construction.
- Some elk hunters may think differently, but overall hunting proved to be fairly good throughout the county.
- Week number two carries a full slate of games for the Carbon County teams, but Mother Nature will have to allow it.