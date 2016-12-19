Monday, December 19, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- The presidential election process continues today when members of the Electoral College cast their all-important votes.
- Students at Rawlins High School are on holiday break and construction crews are finalizing the finishing touches on the new portion of the building in time for the new semester.
- The weekend storm that brought a blinding blizzard and subzero temperatures to Rawlins and the Platte Valley Friday night, also dropped a significant amount of snowfall in the high country.
- No injuries were reported when a bus carrying members of the University of Wyoming marching band on icy roads east of Rock Springs Saturday morning.
- Wyoming want bragging rights about Yellowstone.
- Mother Nature wrestled with the teams of the county and shut down some of the competition. Bigfoot 99 takes a look at what did get underway.