Thursday, December 22, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- The Beaver Creek Fire was on the biggest stories of the year, but an arrest in connection with its start went largely unnoticed.
- In Saratoga, officials have secured the necessary permits it needs to put equipment in the river and dig out the gravel bar that has accumulated between the two bridges in the heart of town.
- The Rawlins City Council continued a discussion on requiring a board workshop any time a new ordinance is brought to the governing board.
- Despite a fourth quarter comeback the Wyoming Cowboys fell short to the BYU Cougars in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.