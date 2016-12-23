Friday, December 23, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- After discovering conflicting information about water meter fees in Rawlins, the city council is discussing how to remedy the problem.
- Treasurer Cindy Baldwin provided an update to county commissioners this week on how economic assistance impact funding from the state will be paid out during the construction of the Chokecherry Sierra Madre power plan.
- In an effort to provide the community with more insight of what goes on at the Wyoming State Penitentiary, administrative staff is working to develop a “Partnership Committee”
- Bigfoot 99 takes a closer look at what Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl and the players had to say after playing in the Poinsettia Bowl.