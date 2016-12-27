Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- The winter storm that delivered a white Christmas to Southern Wyoming also brought traffic to a standstill on I80 all day Sunday and much of Monday.
- Future funding for Carbon County Pet Partners looks bleak as they seek assistance form the City of Rawlins, which is facing its own financial situation.
- Carbon County is looking for a new generation of leaders to take the reins, and for the first time ever is offering a training program to help open the door.
- A year after the No Child Left Behind act was replaced with a new federal to gauge scholastic progress, local district superintendents reflect on changes they’ve seen and some hope to see in the future.
- The high school basketball rankings have been released as teams now know where they sit on their holiday break.