Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • In Rawlins, the idyllic White Christmas that many had hoped for quickly turned into a dreary nuisance for anyone trying to get around town.
  • The tow of Saratoga received five bids for the river excavation work officials hope to complete early in the New Year, but the job will cost more than expected.
  • A legal oversight in providing access to a road has slowed Carbon County School District One from selling two lots on which its Construction Trades Program built houses.
  • Some enterprising and adventure-minded students in the Platte Valley are building a bank account so they can volunteer in South America next summer.
  • The Wyoming Men’s basketball team sits one game out of first place heading into conference play.