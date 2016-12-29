Thursday, December 29, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- Saratoga may not host the popular Chariot Races this year.
- In Rawlins, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, with help from city council, is closer to stripping the national designation from some city streets, paving the way for greater local control.
- An inmate from Rock Springs who had been incarcerated at the Wyoming State Penitentiary for over 30 years died yesterday.
- Monday is New Year’s Day, and the state wants you to take a hike.
- The Rawlins girls basketball team is back into the swing of things after taking a few days to spend time with family over the holiday.