Friday, January 6th, 2017

Today’s Headlines:

  • Bitter Cold Chases Snow Out of Carbon County
  • Rawlins High School Grand Opening After 4 Years of Budget Concerns & Construction Delays
  • FT. COLLINS: Beaver Creek Fire Arson Trial Moved From Today to January 10th.
    • Larimer County DA Keeps Details on Underage Suspect, Charged with 2 Felonies & 1 Misdemeanor
  • Wyoming Senators & Liz Cheney Invite Trump to Visit Wyoming
  • Rawlins City Council Declines to Require Workshops for Future Muni. Code Changes
  • Sports: Carbon County High School Weekend Preview