Friday, January 6th, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Bitter Cold Chases Snow Out of Carbon County
- Rawlins High School Grand Opening After 4 Years of Budget Concerns & Construction Delays
- FT. COLLINS: Beaver Creek Fire Arson Trial Moved From Today to January 10th.
- Larimer County DA Keeps Details on Underage Suspect, Charged with 2 Felonies & 1 Misdemeanor
- Wyoming Senators & Liz Cheney Invite Trump to Visit Wyoming
- Rawlins City Council Declines to Require Workshops for Future Muni. Code Changes
- Sports: Carbon County High School Weekend Preview