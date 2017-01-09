Monday, January 09, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- Last week’s winter storm, as bad it was with the big snows and bitter cold temperatures, was no match for Saratoga’s heated sidewalks.
- While the future funding of education in the state is in question, Wyoming was ranked ass the seventh best education system in the nation.
- Wyoming U.S Senator John Barrasso has been elected chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.
- Wyoming Game and Fish is looking for feedback from hunters on their population objective for the Sierra Madre elk herd.
- Mother Nature tried to play spoiler, but the high school of the county were still able to fulfill their slate of games.