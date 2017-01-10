Tuesday, January 10, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- The Carbon County Fire Department worked through the night to extinguish a fire at an industrial tank farm 30 miles north of Rawlins at Lamont.
- Wyoming’s white Christmas is already producing big snowpack numbers and a water supply outlook for our area that is five percent higher than last year’s first projection of the season.
- In Rawlins, a case of two local men accused of armed robbery at different locations in Carbon County is going to jury trial.
- The countdown to the 64th Wyoming Legislature is underway.
- As the Rawlins Food Cooperative effort moves forward, members seek feedback from the community on board members and a name for the group.
- Facing a jam packed schedule, the H.E.M girls look to recover after a shaky start to the second part of the winter basketball season.