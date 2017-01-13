Friday, January 13, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- Schools in the county are open and running a normal schedule today.
- Interstate 80 finally opened in both directions Thursday afternoon around two o’clock, almost a full day after closing because of weather conditions.
- The Carbon County Shefiff’s Department is alerting store-owners in the area that counterfeit bills being used to make purchase in recent weeks.
- The signs are there for what could be a big spring runoff in the Platte Valley this year.
- It’s a big weekend for the high schools of Carbon County as conference play opens up.