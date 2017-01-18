Wednesday, January 18, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- A wag was overheard in a local coffee shop this week saying that Saratoga is the only town in Wyoming that has a flood season.
- A Rawlins man implicated in the city’s illegal drug world and facing multiple counts of selling meth pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of the drug, as well as other narcotics police say they found at his residence.
- Encampment Search and Rescue teams had a busy weekend.
- He’s almost a fixture. After spending many years at Saratoga Elementary School, Principal Dave Rangitsh has decided to retire.
- The Rawlins boys swim team is back into championship form as they’re one of the teams to be feared in the 3A East.