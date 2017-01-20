Friday, January 20, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The 34th Annual Saratoga Ice Fishing Derby is set for this weekend.
- In Rawlins, come cummunity members have complained about fewer number of seats in the new gym at the High School.
- Carbon County’t mountainous terrain, expansive geography and long travel times can present life-threatening challenges in emergency medical situations. To overcome those obstacles, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County is working to bring a helicopter ambulance to the community.
- The high school teams around the county enter their second week of conference play with hopes of improving their standings.