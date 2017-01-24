Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • For the second time in six months, an attempt by lawmakers to raise Wyoming’s wind energy production tax ran into stiff head winds from Carbon County.
  • In Rawlins, one of the first steps in creating the new food cooperative is complete, coming up with a name.
  • In the state yesterday, the senate approved on second reading 6.2 million dollars for Phase III study of the West Fork Reservoir project for Battle Pass in Carbon County.
  • To encourage more cohesion on the board and allow more time to discuss hot button issues, the board of trustees for Carbon County School District Two is implementing quarterly workshops.
  • The Rawlins boys swim team continues to make a splash.