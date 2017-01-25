Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The first day in a jury trial for two men accused of shooting an an individual at the Sinclair Golf Course during a robbery consisted of a detailed account from the alleged victim.
- In Saratoga, Town Council met with members of the Community Garden Board at a workshop Tuesday evening to weed out differences and determine how or if town hall should should continue as the group’s fiscal agent.
- Wyoming residents may pay a higher sales tax to help fund schools across the Cowboy state.
- The Saratoga girls basketball team is looking to win back to back games as they enter this weekend of play.