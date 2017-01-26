Thursday, January 26, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- An outbreak of flu and strep throat has swept though Saratoga High School this week, forcing the cancellation of sports games scheduled for this weekend.
- In the second day of a jury trial where two men shot at an individual at the Sinclair Golf Course, two individuals close to the defendants shared their testimonies in addition to law enforcement who explained their duties in the case.
- The Carbon County Board of Commissioners started the new year with a new Chairman.
- Carbon County School District One is looking to direct most of its recreation board grants back into the district, rather than into the community as it has in the past.
- The Rawlins girls basketball team will play a new opponent this weekend.