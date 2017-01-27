Friday, January 27, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The two school districts in Carbon County would see a two percent cut to their operating budgets in Fiscal Year 2018 under the omnibus education funding bill that will be debated on the floor of the state house next week.
- Just a few hours after being released to make a verdict, a jury found Phillip Jordan, the man involved with a burglary a the Sinclair Golf Course last summer, guilty on four charges.
- The Trump White House has been busy in its first week on the job, pushing ahead with many of the promises made on the campaign trail last year.
- In a follow up story we had yesterday about an outbreak of influenza at Saratoga High School, the Carbon County Public Health office reports that cases of the flu are on the rise throughout the county and the state.
- Two teenage brothers from Rawlins survived a hunting adventure thanks to a daring water rescue below Kortes Dam.
- Illness has put a damper on a good part of this weekend’s high school sports schedule.