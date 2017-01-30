Monday, January 30, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Carbon County School District One Superintendent Fletcher Turcato would neither directly confirm nor deny a rumor about a student bringing a firearm to Rawlins Middle School on Friday. However, in a response Sunday to questions from Bigfoot 99, Turcato addressed how the district handles violations to the weapons policy.
- At the legislature, it will be a busy week. Today is the last day fir House bills to be submitted.
- Carbon County School District One trustees tabled a decision to direct most of its recreation board grants back to the district because some board members feel they didn’t have enough information about community impact.
- The new game warden in Medicine Bow describes the area as kind of a well kept secret.
- The high schools of the county fared well over the weekend despite some last minute changes to their winter sports schedule.