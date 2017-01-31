Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In an effort to showcase student work and build connections with the community, Rawlins Middle School hosted a STEM open house Monday evening.
- In her weekly Monday message to UW students and faculty, University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols said yesterday that an executive order from the White House barring residents of seven Middle Eastern countries from entering the county for the next several months contradicts the school’s values.
- At the legislature Monday, the state house passed a pair of bills that would repeal gun free zones in Wyoming, including college campuses.
- In Washington, first term Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney introduced legislation yesterday that would block BLM from implementing new rules on public lands planning.
- Pet Partners of Carbon County, which strives to get animals in homes by picking up adoption costs for potential owners, is feeling the financial strain of its mission more now than ever.
- The Rawlins boys basketball team won a big time conference game over the weekend that secures them the third spot in their quadrant, for now.