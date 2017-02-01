Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The House Education Committee Tuesday night passed an amendment to the k-12 school funding bill that would raise the state sales tax two percent immediately with another conditional half-penny increase triggered under certain conditions.
- Over 200 people turned out at Cheyenne East High School Monday night to give public comment on the education finding bill.
- In Rawlins, The effort to establish a food cooperative is moving forward with the selection of a board of directors.
- In a follow-up story we had yesterday, Bigfoot 99 has confirmed that a University of Wyoming graduate student was barred from the entering the country over the weekend as a direct result of the travel ban initiated by the White House on Friday.
- With budget cuts and a loss in staff the Carbon County Museum had a challenging year in 2016, but is looking forward to the 2017 tourism season with new opportunities available to patrons.
- The H.E.M Lady Miners basketball team is ready to get a pair of conference wins this week as their schedule has changed like many others recently.