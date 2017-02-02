Thursday, February 02, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Wyoming Senate Wednesday weighed into the budget shortfall for the state’s public schools with a finding bill of its own.
- Also at the legislature yesterday, the House passed on third reading the campus carry bill which repeals the gun free zone status at colleges around the state.
- In Rawlins, Carbon County School District One has set a meeting to continue discussion on a four day school week in hopes of gathering more input from the staff and the Rawlins community.
- In Saratoga, construction of a solid waste transfer station was completed in December. Now the Upper North Platte Valley Solid Waste Disposal District is working through logistics to make it operational.
- Due to illness the Saratoga basketball teams are on nothing short of a busy schedule.