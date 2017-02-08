Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Work began as scheduled Tuesday digging out the gravel bar that has formed in the river channel between the two bridges in Saratoga.
- After several months of research and writing, public health nurse Amanda Brown presented an application for Title 10 federal grant to the Board of Carbon County Commissioners on Tuesday.
- At the state legislature Tuesday: HB 236 passes.
- School districts are bracing for the cuts that may be coming.
- The Saratoga basketball team split their games over the weekend, but the Panthers accomplished something that hasn’t been done in a while.