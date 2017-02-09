Thursday, February 09, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- Signs of significant spring runoff in the Platte Valley are apparent, and local officials are looking to assert more control over flood control efforts this year than in the past.
- The Rawlins City Council revisits the contracts for each nonprofit organization that receives funding from the city.
- In Washington, after contentious hearings, and in some cases, unprecedented political theater—the U.S Senate narrowly approved Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions as Attorney General Wednesday evening.
- The Wyoming High School Activities Association held their winter meeting and big changes to high school sports could be on the way.