Friday, February 10, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Principals at Rawlins schools delved deeper into the possibilities for moving to a four day school week by sharing suggestions and ideas from staff.
- Carbon County is known for it’s boom and bust economy.
- County government is also struggling to make ends meet.
- Severe winter conditions across much of Wyoming, especially in the northwest corner, are having impacts on Wyoming wildlife.
- The weekend is packed full of competition as only a couple of weeks remain in the 2017 winter sports season.