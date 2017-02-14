Tuesday, February 14, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- Mistakes happen in any line of work, and that’s the case with the recent demolition of an old motel on Spruce Street in Rawlins.
- The work of the Wyoming Legislature can sometimes seem far removed from our daily lives. Not this year.
- Flooding and ice jam issues continue to threaten portions of central Wyoming along the Big Horn River from Worland through Greybull.
- A Hanna man who allegedly committed a series of vehicle break-ins early in December pleaded not guilty to his charges.
- The Rawlins swim team wins conference meet for 2nd year in a row.