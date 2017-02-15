Thursday, February 15, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • With the support from local governments across the state, including the Carbon County Commissioners and the City of Rawlins, Senate File 89 is headed to the State House.
  • At the legislature, Senate File 1 passed on Friday with dozens of amendments attached.
  • In Saratoga, the community garden board, after deciding to become a non-profit organization plans to ask the town council for financial assistance to file with the state.
  • After a tough weekend the H.E.M girls basketball team is looking ahead to the final weekend of conference play.