Thursday, February 15, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- With the support from local governments across the state, including the Carbon County Commissioners and the City of Rawlins, Senate File 89 is headed to the State House.
- At the legislature, Senate File 1 passed on Friday with dozens of amendments attached.
- In Saratoga, the community garden board, after deciding to become a non-profit organization plans to ask the town council for financial assistance to file with the state.
- After a tough weekend the H.E.M girls basketball team is looking ahead to the final weekend of conference play.