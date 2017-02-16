Thursday, February 16, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- The Forest Ranger’s office for the Brush Creek Hayden District is looking to officially annex to the town of Saratoga, in part to achieve its larger goal of utilizing municipal water and sewer.
- The legal case of a Weld County, Colorado teenager charged with felony arson in connection with last summer’s Beaver Creek Fire was pushed back this week.
- A Rawlins teen is up for a different kind of recognition.
- Whether you’re for Obamacare or against it, there’s no denying that the controversial health care is looking like the Humpty Dumpty of American politics.
- The Saratoga basketball team will be leaving it all on the hardwood this weekend as a pair of wins are a must.