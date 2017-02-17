Friday, February 17, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- As schools watch education bills going through the legislature, Carbon County School District Two began discussions Wednesday afternoon on how to adjust to cuts.
- This week’s mild weather has provided a much needed break from the recent harsh winter conditions, especially for the area’s wildlife.
- In Washington, President Trump signed a resolution rolling back a last-minute Obama Administration regulation aimed at stemming coal production.
- The Carbon County Spelling Bee took place on Wednesday, with spellers from all over the county competing.
- A month after Saratoga Elementary Principal Dave Rangitsch announced his retirement, Carbon County School District 2 has taken steps to find somebody else to fill his shoes.
- The weekend holds some of the most important match-ups of the winter sports season as it will determine much of the regional tournament seeding.