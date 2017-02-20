Monday, February 20, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Cheyenne, it’s the calm before the storm. The Wyoming Legislature is in recess for President’s Day.
- The Process of closing landfill closure in Rawlins continues, as the City prepares for phase two of the project.
- The first flood potential outlook of the season shows that Riverton and Lander, not the Platte Valley have the highest potential for impacts from spring snowmelt.
- This spring, the Town of Encampment will receive a nine-hole disc golf course to go along with the one in Riverside.
- The weekend was a solid one for the county high schools as three wrestlers were named regional champions, and the basketball teams won twelve of their sixteen match-ups.