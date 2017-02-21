Tuesday, February 21, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- Get ready for another round of winter weather.
- Saw goodbye to PAWS. Next year, the Proficiency Assessments for Wyoming Students will be replaced with a test used in other states throughout the country.
- Rawlins DDA Mainstreet asked and the people answered. Residents want to see the downtown area become more family friendly with more arts and culture offerings, as well as more dinning and entertainment options.
- Most Wyoming Republicans are optimistic about the new Trump Administration, U.S Senator John Barrasso says, but change in Washington won’t come easily.
- To improve the safety of children in the community, Safe 2 Tell Wyoming is planning visits to local schools to share information about an app where students can inform law enforcement about illegal activity.
- The Rawlins boys basketball team put together a solid weekend as they won back to back games.