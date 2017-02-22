Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A notorious Rawlins dope dealer pleaded for substance abuse treatment in court Tuesday, but instead Bobbie Steinfeldt received up to 20 years in prison for her part in infesting the city with meth.
- The Carbon County Commissioners Tuesday agreed to continue pursuing an engineering study of the Cedar Pass Road with an eye toward taking control from the U.S Forest Service.
- The Rawlins City Council held a workshop Tuesday night that was contentious at time, as council members readdressed the issue of where and when people can park their recreational vehicles.
- The Saratoga Panthers basketball team punched their way to the regional tournament.