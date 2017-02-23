Thursday, February 23, 2016

Today’s Headlines:

  • A major winter storm is bearing down on much of Wyoming today, forcing road closures and impacting livestock conditions.
  • Carbon County Road and Bridge Superintendent Bill Nation is advising no unnecessary travel on county roads.
  • In Rawlins, city crews knew the storm was coming and went into battle mode yesterday morning.
  • In other news: A look out the window will tell you. Gardening season is a long way off.
  • Today is a big one for most of the athletic programs across the county, as the post season begins for basketball, and swimming.