Thursday, February 23, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- A major winter storm is bearing down on much of Wyoming today, forcing road closures and impacting livestock conditions.
- Carbon County Road and Bridge Superintendent Bill Nation is advising no unnecessary travel on county roads.
- In Rawlins, city crews knew the storm was coming and went into battle mode yesterday morning.
- In other news: A look out the window will tell you. Gardening season is a long way off.
- Today is a big one for most of the athletic programs across the county, as the post season begins for basketball, and swimming.