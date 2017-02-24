Friday, February, 24, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Carbon County’s local school district superintendents say they’re glad to see the Trump administration lift transgender bathroom guidelines put in place by former President Barack Obama.
- President Trump made repealing Obamacare a key issue of his campaign, but undoing the Affordable Care Act is running into roadblocks on multiple fronts.
- Several bills regarding firearms are before legislature, including House Bill 136 which would allow local school boards to decide if guns would be permitted inside a district’s schools.
- In Sports: The 1A schools got their regional basketball tournaments started.
-