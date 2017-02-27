Monday, February 27, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • In the legislature Friday, a select group of lawmakers gave the house and senate extra incentive to reach a compromise on the competing school funding bills still alive in each body.
  • Also at the legislature, the campus carry bill dies Thursday.
  • Carbon County School District One board members voted to distribute recreation mill levy funds to the Rawlins Aquatics Center ad the district’s athletics and activities.
  • It was an exciting weekend for the high school sports teams from around the county as the 1A regional basketball tournament, and state wrestling and swim meets came to a close.