Monday, February 27, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In the legislature Friday, a select group of lawmakers gave the house and senate extra incentive to reach a compromise on the competing school funding bills still alive in each body.
- Also at the legislature, the campus carry bill dies Thursday.
- Carbon County School District One board members voted to distribute recreation mill levy funds to the Rawlins Aquatics Center ad the district’s athletics and activities.
- It was an exciting weekend for the high school sports teams from around the county as the 1A regional basketball tournament, and state wrestling and swim meets came to a close.