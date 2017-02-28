Tuesday, February 28, 2017

  • At the Legislature: After narrowly defeating a bill last week that would have allowed guns on college campuses, the state senate approved two bills lifting a ban on concealed weapons in K-12 schools and government meetings.
  • A partnership between Carbon County School District One and the Sinclair Oil Corporation intended to increase student achievement has grown since it was launched in August.
  • A Rawlins man pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance for the third time in a one year span.
  • The H.E.M girls basketball team fell five points short of the state tournament.