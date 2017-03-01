Wednesday, March, 01, 2017

Today's Headlines:

  • In Rawlins, the recent bad weather interrupted the clean-up of asbestos contaminated materials at a demolition site on Spruce Street.
  • While Carbon County isn’t in the direct line of site for the total solar eclipse occurring in August, local tourism agencies are making preparations now to accommodate “spill-over” visitors.
  • A the Wyoming legislature, both the house and senate voted overwhelmingly Monday to adopt the supplemental budget deal hammered out last week in conference committee.
  • The Saratoga Panthers basketball team played a competitive regional tournament last weekend, but came up short of advancing.