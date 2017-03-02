Thursday, March 02, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Carbon County School District One Superintendent Fletcher Turcato has resigned from his position effective immediately.
- At the legislature Wednesday, after gutting House Bill 236 of all its revenue generators, the senate passed the education bill on third reading.
- Memorial Hospital of Carbon County is promoting public blood draws in preparation for its annual health fair next month.
- The 1A state basketball season tournament launches today, while the Rawlins basketball teams enter the post season.