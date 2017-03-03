Friday, March 03, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Saratoga, The Upper North Platte Valley landfill board has partnered with a Laramie based company to start preparing a place to close the landfill east of town.
- Packed inside the supplemental budget bill sent to the governor this week area bundle of safety nets for the state prison in Rawlins.
- After being approved by state lawmakers, ENDOW, an initiative introduced by the Governor, is taking steps forward to attempt diversifying the state’s economy.
- In Sports: The post season continues for Carbon County high schools.