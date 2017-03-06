Monday, March 06, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- The house and senate finalized a compromise agreement on school funding late Friday that increases the total amount of budget cuts at 34-millions dollars but does not call for any new taxes.
- Despite rumors circulating in the community regarding an other massive maintenance makeover at the Sinclair Refinery, the company has refused to comment.
- The search for the new Saratoga Elementary School principal is coming nearer as the district invites three applicants to the community next week.
- Frantic calls came into the Rawlins City Hall last week after a letter was sent out to residents state the City Water System failed to comply with an EPA timeline to correct potential deficiency.
- On Friday, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C lifted federal protections for grey wolves in Wyoming.
- In Sports: the 1A state basketball tournament came to a close over the weekend with a Carbon County team taking the bragging rights for the year.