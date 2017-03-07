Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • Carbon County School District One held two special meetings on Monday, one to officially accept Fletcher Turcato’s resignation as superintendent and the other to discuss moving forward.
  • Despite a bare-cupboard county budget, a commercial kitchen will replace the old concessionaire’s stand at the fairgrounds thanks to support of local businesses and community members.
  • State Homeland Security oversees three federal grant programs that could be used to address the eroding levee at Boozer Creek.
  • The Encampment Lady Tigers basketball team claimed the state title over the weekend for the first time in 12 years.