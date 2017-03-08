Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Without pomp and circumstance, Carbon County Commissioner Leo Chapman announced yesterday he would not be running for office again when his term expires.
- Also at yesterday’s meeting, commissioners signed off on a letter to state officials requesting that money be freed up to help address chronic flooding areas in the Platte Valley.
- In a related development, the state hydrologist reported Tuesday that spring runoff on the Upper North Platte River Basin is expected to be above normal this year.
- According to a WYDOT survey, more residents than ever say they feel satisfied with how well the state highway department takes care of the road system in Wyoming.
- In an effort to protect the health and safety of the community, the Rawlins City Council is entertaining the idea of introducing Chapter 56 which would permit deer within city limits to be hunted and killed, under strict regulations.
- In Sports: Despite a loss in the first round of the 3A east regional tournament, the Rawlins Outlaws made the best of the consolation bracket to punch their ticket to the state tournament.