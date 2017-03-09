Thursday, March 09, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Canada Geese that were once a nuisance to duffers at the Rochelle Golf Course are less of a problem thanks to strategies recommended by Wyoming Game and Fish.
- The schools in District 1 here in Carbon County have a new, temporary leader until a permanent superintendent can found.
- After welcoming several new patrol vehicles in December, the Rawlins Police Department is trading in two of its older Dodge Chargers for two new SUV’s.
- The Wyoming Cowboys ended their year on a flat note in Vegas, but here at home the Rawlins boys basketball team enters the state tournament as the three seed of the east.