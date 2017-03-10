Friday, March 10, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- It’s a good news – bad news scenario for the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course.
- The City of Rawlins’ mid year financial report revealed the Rawlins Family Recreation Center has witnessed a significant decline in revenue, due to a loss of memberships and participation in the numerous programs it offers.
- The downturn at the rec center could be a result of a population decline.
- In Saratoga, a month after receiving council permission to pursue a new 911 system, the Saratoga Police department has the project underway.
- The Senate narrowly approved a measure to scrap Obama-era regulations that replaced state and local control of classrooms with federal guidelines for student performance and school accountability.
- Preparations continue to open the Saratoga solid waste transfer station and start start shipping household garbage to big regional landfills.
- The Rawlins boys basketball team fell in the first round of the state tournament, and will now put its focus on repeating what they did in regional’s.