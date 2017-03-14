Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Officials confirmed Monday that Carbon County was not affected by a CenturyLink failure that caused a 911 system outage across the state.
- Wyoming Governor Matt Mead, without comment Monday, signed into law the compromise bill cutting funding to Wyoming schools by 34-million dollars beginning July 1st.
- In Saratoga: The Public Works department is preparing an application for a nine hundred thousand dollar grant from the State Loan and Investment Board to improve the municipal lagoon system.
- In Rawlins: The amount of funding available for the installation of the new roof on the Hugus Ferguson building which will eventually house the Carbon County Museum took a confusing turn.
- To raise funds for exercise equipment and provide a fun activity for families, the Saratoga Recreation Department is bringing back a donkey basketball game to the community.
- In a follow up to Monday’s story on the Rawlins boys basketball team, Bigfoot 99 caught up with Head Coach Denver Allard.