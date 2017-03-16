Thursday, March 16, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Rawlins, RV parking in residential areas and how the police department enforces the associated ordinance continues to be a hot-button issue.
- Three Saratoga applicants for the Saratoga Elementary principal position were interviewed throughout the week.
- Rawlins residents can expect to see major changes along the Higley Boulevard corridor over the next couple of months.
- Last week, the Saratoga Airport began discussing ways to remove deer that hang out by the runway at Shively Field.
- Every year, hundreds of animals are killed by poachers in the state, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish which utilizes a “Stop Poaching” program to investigate tip into the less-than-ethical hunters. Thanks to this program, Game and Fish has closed another poaching case in Wyoming.
- While many coaches throughout the county are reflecting on their basketball seasons, the H.E.M staff is transitioning into Track and Field.