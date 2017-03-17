Friday, March 17, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • Carbon County School District Two discussed budget cuts and public surveys about those cute Thursday evening.
  • For years the City of Rawlins has tried to address the economic bleeding from residents traveling out of town for retail goods and services. Now a recruitment company may finally have some answers.
  • In Saratoga, the cemetery is running out of space for new plots.
  • As the weather begins to warm up, the Rawlins Community Garden is making preparations for the year.
  • The weekend will see some action for the Carbon County high school teams as the 2017 spring sports season officially gets underway.
  • Cowgirl Basketball advances.