Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • The new principal for Saratoga Elementary School is a familiar face in education in Carbon County. Through an unanimous vote, the Carbon County School District Two board selected Darrin Jennings to lead the campus.
  • Solar eclipse watchers are coming to Wyoming this summer, and Rawlins wants in on the fun.
  • Two men busted in Medicine Bow on meth charges in November changed their not guilty pleas in District Court Monday.
  • Public meetings hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to take input on hunting season isn’t anything new.
  • Game and Fish also detailed seasons for pronghorn and deer in the Baggs areas, as well.
  • The Little Snake River track team went south of the border to Rifle, Colorado for their first meet of the season.
  • The Cowboys advance to the final four of the CBI with a 72 to 61 win over UMKC.