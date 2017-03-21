Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The new principal for Saratoga Elementary School is a familiar face in education in Carbon County. Through an unanimous vote, the Carbon County School District Two board selected Darrin Jennings to lead the campus.
- Solar eclipse watchers are coming to Wyoming this summer, and Rawlins wants in on the fun.
- Two men busted in Medicine Bow on meth charges in November changed their not guilty pleas in District Court Monday.
- Public meetings hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to take input on hunting season isn’t anything new.
- Game and Fish also detailed seasons for pronghorn and deer in the Baggs areas, as well.
- The Little Snake River track team went south of the border to Rifle, Colorado for their first meet of the season.
- The Cowboys advance to the final four of the CBI with a 72 to 61 win over UMKC.